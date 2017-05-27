Bandits still alive, following huge 81-73 win over Tiger Sharks

The number one-seeded Tiger Sharks will have to win a third and decisive game at home next week if they have any aspiration on winning their third NEBL championship in four years.

The home-town Belmopan Bandits engineered a huge fourth quarter run, to close out game two of their best-of-three NEBL championship series, winning by the final score of 81-73, and in so doing have sent this series back to San Pedro.

The Bandits, as anticipated, came out of the gate with a rush of adrenaline, scoring the first five points of the game, on a Stephen Williams long trey and an ensuing jump shot by Farron Louriano. However the Sharks was able to weather that first burst of Bandits energy, responding rapidly by outscoring the Bandits 34-to-26, to close out first half play with the slim lead, 34-31.

But with 13 of his game high 26 points coming in the fourth-quarter, and a series of inspired plays, Devin Daly gave the Bandits that much needed lift to separate themselves from the Sharks, and in so doing find victory. The Bandits had great contributions from Greg Rudon 14 points 6 rebounds 3 assists, and Farron Louriano 14 points 7 rebounds.

George Williams, as he has been doing all year, once again came up big, delivering critical blows to the Bandits, totaling 21 points, but which apparently was not enough, despite big games from Kurt Burgess 11 points 9 rebounds, Douglas Valley 13 points 6 rebounds, and Jamal Kelly 11 points 5 assists.

The game was nip and tuck all the way, with 4 ties and 4 lead changes, but the Bandits closed the game on a 23-17 run.

The Sharks, who were hoping to close this one out on the road, will now have to wait for next week, while the Bandits will obviously be looking for redemption – finally.