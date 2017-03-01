Bandits still undefeated, Wagiya winless at Week 5 of PLB Closing Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 27, 2017–After 4 Sunday games in Week 5 action this past weekend in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2016-2017 Closing Season, defending champions Belmopan Bandits SC remain undefeated at the top of the standings, while Wagiya FC is still winless, although they have a Week 2 back match remaining against FC Belize.

Wagiya suffered their fourth loss yesterday, a 2-nil shutout at home in Dangriga to surging Placencia Assassins, who got both goals from Luis “Baaka” Torres (39’ & 52’). After dropping their first two outings to Verdes and then BDF, the Assassins are on a steady keel, following a draw against Police United with consecutive victories over FC Belize and now Wagiya.

Meanwhile, down in Punta Gorda, home standing Freedom Fighters FC were surprised with 3 first half goals from visiting Belmopan Bandits SC, who held on for the 3-nil victory. Bandits’ goals were by Honduran Jairo Rochez (37’ & 78’) and Humberto Requena (43’).

Out west at the Norman Broaster Stadium, Ricardo “Cheety” Jimenez (38’) gave home team Verdes FC the first half lead, but visiting BDF FC got a late goal from Brian Martinez (83’) to secure the 1-1 draw.

And here at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, FC Belize finally entered the winning column with a 1-0 victory over Police United, on an 89th minute Police own goal. FC Belize striker Hector Martinez’s 22-yard shot was way wide of goal, but a deflection off the torso of Police’s Devon Makin sent the ball inside the uprights for the only goal of the game.

Brian and Baaka, goal scoring leaders

Some new names are presently at the top of the goal scorers’ column at Week 5 of the PLB Closing Season. Newcomer Brian Martinez of BDF joins former PLB regular season MVP, Luis “Baaka” Torres as goal scoring leaders right now.

Brian was top goal scorer in the recently completed 2016-2017 CYDP Peace Cup tournament in Belize City, before he was drafted by BDF FC to complement their striking force in the PLB 2016-2017 Closing Season. It is Brian’s second trip to the “big leagues;” as his previous outing a few years ago with FC Belize was not as productive.

Luis “Baaka” Torres is an established young talent out of Independence Village in the Stann Creek District, and has represented Belize on our national U-20 and later on the National “A” Team, most recently at the Copa Centroamericana earlier this year in Panama.

Leading Goal Scorers