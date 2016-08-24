Subscribe to our Rss

BDBA Firms Basketball Semi-finals and Finals this weekend

Sports — 24 August 2016
BELIZE CITY, Sun. Aug. 21, 2016–Quarterfinal games were played in the Belize District Basketball Association (BDBA) Firms 2016 Basketball Tournament last Friday and Saturday at the BES gym, setting the stage for the semi-finals and the first game of the finals this weekend.

In quarterfinal action on Friday night, August 19, Belize Bank Bulldogs clipped BWSL, 83-78; and Belize City Council Dragons crushed Heritage Bank Heatz, 78-56. And in the other quarterfinals on Saturday, it was BTL edging Mayan Man Warriors, 85-82; and Infotel blowing out Atlantic Bank, 84-56.

The semi-finals, which will be played this Friday at BES gym, are “knockout” rounds, with the two winning teams advancing to a “best-of-three” finals series.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, August 26, Semi-finals
7:00 p.m. – BCC Dragons vs Bze Bank Bulldogs
8:30 p.m. – BTL vs Infotel

Saturday, August 27, Finals
8:00 p.m. – Finals Game 1

Friday, September 2, Finals
8:00 p.m. – Finals Game 2

Saturday, September 3
8:00 p.m. – Finals Game 3 (if needed)

Junior games will be played prior to the Firms games, beginning from 6:00 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.

