BDFA Interoffice football Week 3 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 31, 2017–The Belize District Football Association (BDFA) continued its Interoffice Football Tournament 2017 with Week 3 games last Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 26-27, at the MCC Grounds.

In the opener on Wednesday night, Deportivos Los Alcones and Brodies played to a 2-2 draw. Shaking the net for Los Alcones were Emelson Garcia (37’) and Alex Alvarado (65’), while Elijah Pinkard (11’) and Travyon Martinez (45’) hit the target for Brodies. And in the nightcap, it was Latino FC, 1-0, over BWS Pressure, on a goal by Brayan Rivas (2’).

Thursday night’s opener saw Ramada Eco Nature bombing Customs, 5-1, with goals from Steven Baizer (15’, 42’ & 53’) and Carlos Castro (20’ & 62’); while Customs’ sole tally was by Delon Belisle (34’). And the nightcap was a 5-5 stalemate between Fiscal Attraction and KHMH. Fiscal Attraction got goals from Errol Sutherland (10’ & 46’), Tyrone Morris (9’), Jermaine Zuniga (50’) and Charles Canton (17’); while KHMH goals came from Kendice Williams (26’), Michael Hernandez (37’ & 47’), Henry Gillett (30’) and Kursha Pollard (female, 29’).

Week 4 schedule:

Wednesday, August 2

7:00 p.m. – Tourist Village Tennants vs KHMH

8:30 p.m. – Brodies vs BTL

Thursday, August 3

7:00 p.m. – Tourist Village/Transparent BPO vs Ramada Eco Nature

8:30 p.m. – Belize City Council vs BWS Pressure

(Information courtesy William Moguel, Chairman, BDFA)