Belize City Primary Schools Football Tournament under way at MCC

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 9, 2017–The “all in a rush” Belize City high schools football tournament climaxed yesterday evening at the MCC Grounds, but before the female championship game kicked off, the primary schools female and male tournament had already gotten under way with two games played earlier at the same venue.

Eleven female teams and seventeen male teams are participating in this year’s Belize City Primary Schools Football Tournament. And, believe it or not, with games scheduled daily from Monday to Friday, the regular season is scheduled to be completed by Monday, February 27. How this is accomplished, is by separating the teams into small groups, and playing a round-robin format in each group.

The Sports Council release describes the tournament format as follows (very slightly edited):

“The tournament will be divided into three (3) divisions in the female and four (4) in the male division. In the first round, each team will play a single round-robin. In the quarterfinals, the top two (2) teams will qualify from both the female and male division. The first seed team from one division will play against the second seed team from another; winners move on to the semi-finals. In the final round, the two winners from the semi-finals will play for the Belize City Title. The Belize District Finals is scheduled for Friday, March 10, at the MCC Grounds, commencing 8:30 a.m. sharp.”