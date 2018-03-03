Belize City’s Hummingbird Elementary girls and Belize Elementary boys are 2018 National Primary Schools Volleyball Champions

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 1, 2018– The 2018 National Primary Schools Volleyball Championships were held last Friday, February 23, at the Multipurpose Complex in Orange Walk Town, where the six district champion schools for females and for males participated in a one-day competition to determine the female and male national champions.

Participating district champions for males (M) were: Belize Elementary (Belize), San Marcos RC (Cayo), San Francisco RC (Orange Walk), Church of Christ (Corozal), Silk Grass Methodist (Stann Creek), and Punta Gorda Methodist (Toledo); while the female (F) district champions were: Hummingbird Elementary (Belize), Our Lady of Guadalupe RC (Cayo), Chan Pine Ridge Gov’t (Orange Walk), Church of Christ (Corozal), Light of the Valley Baptist (Stann Creek), and Toledo Christian Academy (Toledo).

After first round, semifinal and third place games, (F) Hummingbird Elementary defeated Toledo Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-8, for the female championship; while (M) Belize Elementary defeated San Marcos RC, 25-21, 17-25, 15-10, for the male championship.

Top finishers were:

FEMALE: 1st Place – Hummingbird Elementary (Belize); 2nd Place – Toledo Christian Academy (Toledo); 3rd Place – Our Lady of Guadalupe RC (Cayo).

MALE: 1st Place – Belize Elementary (Belize); 2nd Place – San Marcos RC (Cayo); 3rd Place – Church of Christ (Corozal).

Female MVP – Jayda Smith (Hummingbird Elementary, Belize)

Male MVP – Malcolm Murillo (Holy Redeemer, Belize)

Pictures courtesy William Ysaguirre

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle, Belize District Sports Coordinator, National Sports Council)