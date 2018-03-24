Subscribe to our Rss

Belize clips Grenada, 4-2, in Int’l Friendly

Sports — 24 March 2018
Belize clips Grenada, 4-2, in Int’l Friendly

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 22, 2018– With a revamped, younger mix of players, the Belize National “A” Team clinched a 4-2 win tonight against the Grenada National Team at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan.

According to reports, Belize held a 3-1 first half lead with goals from Michael Salazar (8’), Jarret Davis (22’) and Elroy Smith 32’. Grenada closed the gap to 3-2 early in second half, but Elroy Smith converted from the penalty spot to make it 4-2 at the 62nd minute, and that’s how it ended.

It was the first in what is hoped will be a number of practice matches for the Belize national team, in preparation for a series of CONCACAF League qualifiers beginning in September of this year, against Bahamas, Montserrat, Puerto Rico and Guyana.

(Photo: William Ysaguirre)

Related Articles

Cricket News City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots – All Star 2018 UB females and Sacred Heart JC males are 2018 ATLIB Football Champions Shawn Codd comes in solo to win the 19th Annual Junior Cross Country Cycling Classic

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.