Belize clips Grenada, 4-2, in Int’l Friendly

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 22, 2018– With a revamped, younger mix of players, the Belize National “A” Team clinched a 4-2 win tonight against the Grenada National Team at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan.

According to reports, Belize held a 3-1 first half lead with goals from Michael Salazar (8’), Jarret Davis (22’) and Elroy Smith 32’. Grenada closed the gap to 3-2 early in second half, but Elroy Smith converted from the penalty spot to make it 4-2 at the 62nd minute, and that’s how it ended.

It was the first in what is hoped will be a number of practice matches for the Belize national team, in preparation for a series of CONCACAF League qualifiers beginning in September of this year, against Bahamas, Montserrat, Puerto Rico and Guyana.

(Photo: William Ysaguirre)