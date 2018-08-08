Belize defeats Panama, 3-0, on Day 2 of Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 6, 2018– The XX Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship is well underway after it opened on Saturday night to a huge crowd inside the Civic Center. After taking a loss on opening night to El Salvador, Belize came back with a big win in three sets over Panama on Sunday.

On Saturday night, El Salvador prevailed over Team Belize in five sets, 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 11-25, 17-15). It was an intense match for our women, and they fought hard, but were unable to overcome their opponents.

On Sunday, Belize overwhelmed Panama, 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14), and the ladies were able to secure their first win of the tournament.

The Civic Center was alive with an estimated crowd of close to two thousand fans on Saturday night, and over a thousand fans on Sunday. The home court advantage plays a big role for Team Belize, and as we go into the last days of the tournament, it will be even more critical to have fan support inside the Civic Center.

Belizeans are encouraged to come out and support Team Belize.

Belize has three more important matches scheduled for 7:30 p.m. each night as follows: Monday, Aug. 6 – Belize vs Nicaragua; Tuesday, Aug. 7 – Belize vs Costa Rica; Wednesday, Aug. 8 – Belize vs Guatemala.

Closing and Award Ceremony will immediately follow the Wednesday night match.

For full details, please refer to official AFECAVOL press updates attached, and to access full Bulletins of all matches, please visit AFECAVOL website at:

http://www.afecavol.org/eventos/2018/08/xx-copa-centroamericana-mayor-femenina.aspx#boletin

Held in Belize City from August 4-8, the tournament includes participation from Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama teams. Tickets are on sale at the Civic Box Office from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on match days. Prices are: $10 General Admission; $20 VIP; $5 for Kids Under 12 or with High School Student ID; Package Deal: Buy 4 Tickets and Get 1 More Free. Tickets are good for all 3 Matches per day (3:00, 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.).

BVA takes this opportunity to thank its major sponsors: TNC-10, Central Cable & Internet, Radisson Fort George Hotel & Marina, Bowen & Bowen Ltd., Belize Olympic Committee, Simon Quan Ltd, SMART, and FT Williams & Associates, as well as all other supporters.

– press release –