GoB and JUNT make headway in negotiations

by Melissa Castellanos-Espat

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 30, 2024

The Bliss Center for the Performing Arts is once again opening its doors to three nights of theatrical entertainment with the show S.C.A.M., written by Kathy Esquivel, Secretary of the Mental Health Association (MHA), and directed by Melissa Espat, who last year produced and directed the much talked about play, John-John’s Blue. The organization also teamed up with The Rotary Club of Belize Sunrise, which recognizes the need to provide crucial support for vulnerable groups. This initiative aligns with Rotary International’s call for projects that reduce the stigma around mental health, increase awareness, and improve access to services. Alongside fundraising, the club is collaborating with the Mental Health Association’s Welcome Resource Center to enhance its facilities and services, which have been made available through the support of members’ networks and local businesses.

The play, which portrays the struggle between good and evil, revolves around the art of scamming, and serves as a satire exploring the reasons behind people’s engagement in scams. In the story, Angel Gabourel and Lucifer make a bet to demonstrate their ability to remove beggars and scammers from the streets. They establish a scamming school where they train individuals to become more proficient in scamming.

The play, which features activists and influencers including Destiny Wagner, Ray Laing, David Morey, Cristie Jeffries, MaryFrances Espat, Patrick Peyreffitte, Rob Howe, and Fr. Jeremy Zipple, S.J., has been earmarked as the Mental Health Association’s biggest fundraiser to assist with funds for the organization’s Welcome Resource Center. It was the intention of the writer and director to not only entertain, but also to stir discussion and analysis on the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health issues, thereby fostering a more empathetic and understanding society.

The Welcome Resource Center, established in 2013 and funded by the Ministry of Health, MHA, and donations, aims to improve the quality of life for Belize City’s mentally ill and homeless population. It provides showers, clothing, meals, and various therapeutic activities. Additionally, the Center runs income-generating programs, and offers counseling for clients and their families. We welcome volunteers and donations in cash or kind – including clothing.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Smart offices, Pink boutiques, The Living Room, Prik Design Studios, Price and Company, and the Mental Health Association. They cost $100 (V.I.P.), $40 (Reserved), and $30 (General).