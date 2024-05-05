30 C
Belize City
Sunday, May 5, 2024

No Scamming!

by Melissa Castellanos-Espat BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 30,...

Another successful Agric weekend concludes

Photo: Musical Entertainment by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Wed....

Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 25,...

GoB and JUNT make headway in negotiations

HighlightsGoB and JUNT make headway in negotiations
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Hon. Cordel Hyde, Deputy Prime Minister

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 2, 2024

The Government of Belize (GoB) and the Joint Unions Negotiating Team (JUNT), which represents public sector workers, convened for over five hours of negotiations yesterday, May 1, addressing long-standing issues that existed even before the municipal elections in March.

The meeting focused on various pressing matters including the signing of a long-delayed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and multiple reforms in public service management.

“We had a very amicable and respectful and productive meeting. We last met in November and were supposed to meet a little bit after that, and we had a bunch of deliverables on our side that we had not delivered, and the meeting was long overdue,” Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Cordel Hyde admitted to reporters.

A key topic was the resolution of Proposal 22, a contentious issue for over sixteen years, primarily concerning the salary and pension contributions for non-governmental secondary and tertiary level educators. Historically, the government covered 70% of these salaries, with the respective managements covering the remaining 30%, a split that also extended to pension payouts.

This arrangement often led to retired educators facing difficulties in receiving their full pension due to managements’ financial constraints. However, last December, the government agreed to take over the full financial responsibility, a commitment that will be formalized on June 5th when Proposal 22 is officially signed off.

Furthermore, as part of the negotiations, the government committed to paying 50% of the due pensions to recent retirees within the past 30 days. Additionally, the formation of several key committees was confirmed.

Dean Flowers, President of the Public Service Union, reported that committees focusing on revenue enhancement, cost savings, and pension reform have been established. These committees are scheduled to meet in mid-May and will be coordinated by the Ministry of Public Service.

“What we should see coming out of these committees is the effecting of the recommendations as well as the possible identification of new recommendations on how to properly enhance revenues,” Flowers expressed.

Additionally, the unions have requested a detailed disclosure of the country’s debt profile, which is seen as a step towards advocating for an anti-corruption commission under the United Nations.

In response, the Ministry of Finance has committed to providing this profile, which Flowers says he intends to share with the public to enhance transparency and accountability.

The parties have agreed to meet again in June to further discussions on other unresolved issues.

Check out our other content

No Scamming!

Another successful Agric weekend concludes

Remembering Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.