Belize U-19 gains 1 victory at UNCAF U-19 Tournament in Honduras

Sports — 29 August 2018
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 27, 2018– Belize male U-19 football selection played their final game yesterday at the UNCAF U-19 Tournament in Honduras, losing by a 1-nil score to Guatemala. The one victory for Belize U-19 was a 1-nil win over Nicaragua on Tuesday, August 21. Belize lost to Honduras, 6-1, on Sunday, August 19; and 3-1 to El Salvador on Monday, August 20. After resting on Wednesday and Thursday, Belize lost on Friday, August 24, to Costa Rica, by a 5-1 score. On Saturday, Panama beat us, 2-0. And in our final game on Sunday, our boys battled gamely, but lost 1-nil to Guatemala.

PLB leading goal scorer in last season, Dangriga’s Jonard Castillo scored against Honduras and against Nicaragua in our 1-nil win. Our goal against El Salvador was by Jesse August.  And Jonard scored his third goal of the tournament in the 5-1 loss to Costa Rica.

We are proud of your gallant efforts, young men. We’ll be better next time.

