Bert Vasquez’s Supreme Court trial begins on Wednesday

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 26, 2017–Bert Vasquez, 35, who has been on remand at the Belize Central Prison for the murder of Jasmine Lowe, 13, who was killed in June 2012, in the Cayo District, is waiting for his day in court to answer to that murder charge. In the meantime, he will have to answer to other charges brought against him.

This Wednesday, he is scheduled to go on trial in the Supreme Court of Justice Adolph Lucas where he will face a three-count indictment for forcible abduction, harm and aggravated assault.

The allegation against Vasquez is that on May 13, 2011, he forcibly abducted a 16-year-old minor and took her to an area of Vista Del Mar in Ladyville.

He is being defended by attorney Oscar Selgado, while the Crown’s evidence will be led by Crown counsel, Sheringe Rodriguez.