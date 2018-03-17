Boxing champion Mikey Garcia visits the Jewel to conduct charity work

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 15, 2018– Future Hall-of-Famer Mikey Garcia, 27, who won his fourth belt, at 140 pounds on Saturday night, March 10, which makes him a four-division world champion, is in the jewel, in the Toledo District, conducting charity work with a church group, building houses.

Mikey came to the jewel on Sunday, March 11, hours after winning the championship belt in the 140- pound weight division, joining Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez as the only fighters in history to win titles at 126, 130, 135 and 140 pounds.

There are many unknowns, since the travels and whereabouts of the champion in the jewel are not being publicized due to security reasons. It is also unknown how long he will be in Belize.

During an interview after defeating Sergy Lipinets in the fight on Saturday, Garcia had announced that he would be coming to Belize on Sunday to do charity work.