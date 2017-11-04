Brenda Jandrez, 22, shot in bed

COROZAL TOWN, Corozal District, Thurs. Nov. 2, 2017–Shortly after 8 o’clock on Wednesday morning, Corozal resident, Brenda Jandrez, 22, was lying in her bed with her new boyfriend at her home on Mahogany Street in the Corozal District when a gunman pushed his hand through her window and fired a single shot.

Jandrez was hit in the stomach and rushed to the Corozal Community Hospital, and later transported to the Northern Regional Hospital in Orange Walk Town.

She was thereafter transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where police say she is in a critical condition, fighting for her life.

Information to Amandala is that Jandrez refused the request of the mother of a man accused of murder, that she provide an alibi for him. Reports are that she was threatened the night before the incident.

Police have since detained the suspected gunman.