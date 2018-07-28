Two brothers die in car accident

4 persons were in the car, but only the two brothers died

SAN ANTONIO ROAD, Toledo District, Wed. July 25, 2018– Just before 6 o’clock last night, reports were circulating of a fatal car accident that occurred near Punta Gorda Town. This morning it was confirmed that two brothers — Jaime Archer, 28, a security guard, and Anthony Archer, 27, a laborer, both from Forest Home Village, died as a result of the accident.

The accident occurred between Miles 12 and 13 on the San Antonio Road near the San Marcus junction. Initial police investigations revealed that Jamie and Anthony were travelling in a gray Toyota Corolla car away from Punta Gorda, towards the dump, with Darian Romero, 20, a laborer, and Jerry Cruz, 17, who are both also from Forest Home Village, when the driver lost control of the car, which then overturned.

At this present time, police do not know who was driving the car, or where the brothers were sitting at the time of the accident.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw the vehicle on the left side of the road with extensive damages and three men lying on the roadside because, at first, Jamie’s body could not be located. Romero and Cruz suffered head and body injuries and were transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital, then later transferred to the Southern Regional Hospital. They are listed in a critical but stable condition.

However, the Archer brothers, as mentioned before, succumbed to their injuries. Anthony was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. After Jamie’s body was found, he too was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The brothers reportedly have left behind their mother, and three other siblings. Jaime had also recently gotten married, less than a year ago.

Samples have been taken to determine whether the men had been drinking, but the results are not yet known.