Calls for marijuana clarification

Dear Sir,

I am a bit curious about GOB’s intentions. Are we decriminalizing marijuana, or are we legalizing ten grams of marijuana? Methinks that decriminalizing means that if you are caught with ten grams or less you will only be fined and not incarcerated. No criminal record. This does not mean you can have it in your possession.

Legalizing ten grams of marijuana means you can have it legally in your possession and the police cannot prosecute you for it.

This is a very tricky path for GOB. Decriminalization carries a lot less stigma than legalization. Nobody cares to see anybody smoking pot freely, especially the church groups. Consumption of any mind-altering substance is a problem for society.

How about they go back to the drawing board and reconsider what they are proposing so as not to have the law enforcement agencies tripping over each other?

Lots of common sense is needed here.

Regards,

Romel Cuello