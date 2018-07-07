CitCo welcomes new City Administrator

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 5, 2018– On Tuesday, July 3, Mayor Bernard Wagner officially introduced the new City Administrator, Stephanie Lindo-Garbutt.

CitCo, in a press release, said that Stephanie has a “proven track record as a top performer in complex business environments in both the private and public sector management. Her applied work experience in sustainable project management and her established achievements in strategy and change management are key assets in supporting the Belize City Council in carrying out its three-year mandate while establishing solid foundation for its continued success.”

The release said that Stephanie’s work experiences align with CitCo’s manifesto promises and that they are confident that she will create an “enabling environment for effective communications, teamwork and cross functional development.”

When we reached out to Stephanie, however, she told us that she was not doing formal interviews at the moment, but would speak to the press once she is settled in office.

However, we were able to learn that Stephanie has an Associate Degree in Physics and Mathematics, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in English, all from the University of Belize. She also has a Master’s Degree in Science and Project Management from the University of International Cooperation.

Stephanie Lindo-Garbutt worked the Social Security Board, where she worked for a number of years. Later, she moved to NICH, where she also spent several years and received many promotions.

A source close to Stephanie told us that she participated in many projects under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and she believes that her duties at CitCo are very similar to what her duties were at NICH, so she is very confident in her abilities.

The previous City Administrator, Candice Miller, was terminated on Tuesday, May 8.