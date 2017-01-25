Clinton Frazer, 45, fatally shot in Conch Shell Bay

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 23, 2017–As many as twenty shots were heard and in the end, one man would lie dead and his brother would be left hospitalized.

According to police reports, sometime before 10:00 on Sunday night, four men were seated beneath a shed on West Collet Canal in the area known as “Conch Shell Bay,” where they lived.

While the unsuspecting men socialized, two armed assassins rode their bicycles into the area and began firing indiscriminately.

The men tried to run, but while doing so, Clinton Frazer, 45, was shot in the back and collapsed on Ebony Street, where a patch of blood remains.

He was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) where he was certified dead by medical officials.

Frazer’s younger brother, Michael Frazer, 33, was shot once in the right leg as he made good his escape from his attackers. He is currently receiving treatment at the KHMH and is listed in a stable condition.

The two other men escaped unharmed.

When we spoke to a relative of the Frazer brothers, she told our newspaper that while in her home, she heard as many as twenty shots, but did not think that it was the brothers being targeted.

According to her, the men are not gang-affiliated, nor are they known to have conflicts with anyone. She told us that the men were self-employed business men and breadwinners, who always provided for their family.

She told us that Clinton was not only his mother’s child, but also her best friend. The mother, we are told, is especially devastated.

Police have since charged Henry Rudolph Harris, 23, with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. He will be taken in front of the courts tomorrow, Tuesday.

Clinton Frazer leaves behind four children.