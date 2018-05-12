Councilor Micah Goodin makes Facebook apology to Mayor Bernard Wagner

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 10, 2018– Last Monday, city councilor Micah Goodin unleashed a bitter attack on Belize City mayor Bernard Wagner, but this afternoon, Councilor Goodin appeared to have a change of heart and decided to throw his support behind Mayor Wagner in the wake of the council’s termination of City Administrator, Candice Miller.

In his preferred medium, Facebook, which he has recently reactivated, Councilor Goodin writes: “We may not see eye to eye on many things, but I stand by my Mayor in the termination of City Administrator Candice Miller.”

Councilor Goodin went on to mention that Miller “displayed a dereliction of her duties which primarily is to protect the interest of the Council at all times.”

He took aim at Miller, who, he says, has taken to the media “to cry for her almost $100,000 per annum salary in addition to perks.”

Councilor Goodin added, “She was smiling all the way to the bank, while her former bosses left the Council saddled with debts…”

“So much debts that we, the new Council, have less resources to assist our people. The resources are so minute that we cannot do all that we would want for the people of Belize City. This frustrated me and I lashed out, but against the wrong people. I apologize to my Mayor and the people of Belize City,” Goodin went on to state.

Councilor Goodin ended his Facebook post saying, “We are all new to public administration, and we want to do what is right for you. We remain united in service to others.”