Cricket Corner – Games getting hotter!

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 4, 2017–Hello to all cricket players, fans and supporters!

Before getting into specifics of the games, I take this opportunity to congratulate our son, Emory Xamicha Young, on winning first place in the first Border Treaty Song Competition, held in P.G. over the weekend. He travelled all the way from Ontario (Cayo) to Punta Gorda to compete. My wife and the entire family are proud of his success. We say, “Well done, son!” Apart from a trophy, he was also given a cash award. The title of the song is, “Wi Border Define.”

Now, into cricket. Under the auspices of the Belize National Cricket Association thanks to the kind sponsorship of Bowen and Bowen, the Harrison Parks 2017 National Cricket Competition continued with a few games played that were very exciting.

First, let me take you to Lemonal, where Western Eagles goes up against home team Easy Does It. Earlier in the season when these two teams played against each other in Rancho, the Eagles were successful in defeating them. Today, they are meeting each other, tied for second place.

The Eagles took to bat first. As hard as they tried to muster some runs on the board, it was difficult, due to the good bowling of the home team. At the fall of the last wicket, 126 runs were scored. Baron Clare scored 49 runs, and Kenroy Reynolds took 3 of Eagles’ wickets.

After lunch break, the Easy Boys took to bat. In no time they showed everyone that they are still a winner. At the loss of 5 wickets, Eagles’ score was beaten. Kenroy Reynolds scored 37 and also took 3 wickets. That game pushed the Eagles to third place so far.

Then we now move to Crooked Tree, the home of Brilliant Cricket Club. Wicked 11 travelled there to try and drop Brilliant, who is undefeated so far. Brilliant keeps on winning very brilliantly.

Game starts, and Brilliant took to bat; and, as hard as Edison Robinson, Daren Rhaburn and Walter Flowers, who took 3 wickets, each tried, they could not stop Brilliant from scoring 171 all out. Brandon Lewis scored 45 runs for Brilliant.

After lunch break, Wicked 11 went in. The team tried, but could not handle the bowling of the Brilliant boys. With Walter Flowers top scoring with 25, adding the rest at the fall of the last wicket, the score just reached 101. That’s a trying game, and Wicked 11 must be applauded. Howell Gillett and Rodwell Conorque also took 2 of Wicked 11 wickets. I have noticed that Howell is doing very well with Brilliant. Keep it up, old boy.

On Sunday at Landing, Isabella Uprising went there to see how much they are able to discipline “Big Bad” Berlan. Uprising went to bat first, and at the fall of the last wicket, the team scored 97, with Winston Hendy top scoring. Prashant of Berlan took 5 wickets. Berlan went to bat then; and at the fall of 7 wickets, the team was victorious. Rushane “Notorious” Flowers scored 19 for Berlan, while Lyndon Cassasola took 2 wickets.

That, folks, were the results of games played. Sunrise team won by default against Suga Boys.

These are the scheduled games for this weekend:

On Saturday – Excellence vs Summer Fever at Landing; Sunrise vs Brilliant at Crooked Tree.

And on Sunday – Berlan vs Wicked 11 at Flowers Bank. Western Eagles vs Bright Star will not be played, as Bright Star is no longer in the competition. Uprising vs Suga Boys will not be played either, as Suga Boys is no longer in the competition. Easy Does It will be resting.

Going into the second to last week of the regular season, the standing is like this:

In Zone One – Excellence first, Easy Does It second, followed by Western Eagles and Summer Fever.

In Zone Two – Brilliant at first, Berlan at second, Wicked 11 at third, followed by Sunrise.

Two more weekends remain before playoffs begin; so, come out, folks, and cheer for your favorite team.

Love and respect to all! Till next week, bye bye!

(Sports Ed. Note: Congratulations from the sports desk on Emory’s accomplishment! Cricketers are most keenly aware of the importance of the boundary. “Wi Border Define.”)