Cricket update

BELIZE CITY, Tues. May 8, 2018– Greeting from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

The Sir Barry Bowen Harrison Parks Cricket Competition 2018 took a break over the past weekend, May 5 & 6, in order for the BNCA to host the Florida Academy Cricket Club (FACC) team.

Over the weekend (May 5 & 6), several 20/20 matches were played.

On Saturday morning, an Over-50 match was played; and in the afternoon, the FACC team played against the Belize Senior Team (selection of players from various teams).

The Belize Team won with a score of 288 to 66. Kenton Young of Summer Fever top scored with 134 runs.

On Sunday morning, in a U-15 match-up, Leeron Muslar top scored with 43 runs.

In the afternoon, the Belize U-19 went up against the Belize Senior Team. The Belize Senior Team won with a score of 180 to 144. Jaron Pakeman top scored for the U-19 team with 50 runs.

After the games, Mr. Wayne Ramnarie, Captain of the FACC, presented Man of the Match trophies to the U-15, U-19 and Belize Senior Team top scorers.

The Florida Academy Cricket Club (FACC) team members were at the venue on Sunday socializing with the players and fans. Mr. Wayne Ramnarie, Captain of the FACC, addressed the gathering at the end of the event, and offered some inspiring words to the young players.

It was a wonderful two-day event enjoyed by many! The BNCA extends a heartfelt thank you to the FACC for their visit to Belize, and also to all the Belize players who participated to make this event a successful one.

Games scheduled for May 12 & 13 are as follows:

Saturday, May 12

Suga Boys vs BDF in Carmelita

Big Deal vs Police in Burrell Boom

Easy Does It vs Old Youths in Lemonal

Summer Fever vs Rural Mix in Isabella

Excellence vs Western Eagles in Double Head Cabbage

Sunday May 13

Sunrise vs Berlan in Lords Bank

Rural Mix vs Old Youth in Isabella

Pictures attacked are with the Belize Senior Team & FACC; and U-15, U-19 and Senior Teams’ top scorers being awarded a Man of the Match trophy by Mr. Wayne Ramnarie, Captain of the FACC.