Cricket update

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 6, 2018– Greetings from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

Two matches were played on Saturday, June 2, in the Sir Barry Bowen Harrison Parks 2018 Cricket Competition. The results are as follows:

Easy Does It won over Western Eagles with a score of 226 to 182. For Easy Does It, Aaron Muslar top scored with 103 runs, and Glenroy Reynolds took 4 wickets. For Western Eagles, Casper Smith top scored with 27 runs, and H. Gordon took 5 wickets.

Police won over Rural Mix with a score of 270 in 50 overs with 2 spare wickets to 114 for Rural Mix. For Police, Jermaine Smith top scored with 86 runs, and Keenan Flowers and Herbert Banner took 4 wickets each. For Rural Mix, Conway Jones top scored with 25 runs, and Keagan Tillett and Alwayne Hendy took 2 wickets each.

Old Youth was a no-show for the Saturday match between themselves and Summer Fever in Bermudian Landing; the weather was a little rainy.

The Sunday match between Old Youth and Easy Does It was not played due to inclement weather. According to the President of the BNCA, Old Youth has given away both matches, and they will not be rescheduled.

The matches for this weekend are as follows:

Saturday, June 9

Summer Fever vs Police in Belmopan

Rural Mix vs Western Eagles in Rancho

BDF vs Sunrise in Lords Bank

Sunday, June 10

Berlan vs Wicked 11 in Flowers Bank

The results of some of these matches will determine the position of teams entering the playoffs; there may be some tie-breaker matches to determine playoff positions.

The picture above features Aaron Muslar of Easy Does It, who scored his first century (103 runs) for the 2018 season on Saturday against Western Eagles. Very nicely done, Mr. Muslar! Keep it up! This guy has been playing cricket from he was probably two years old, I believe – one of the best wicket keepers and an excellent batsman! He has won three back-to-back-back championships with the Easy Does It Cricket Team (2014, 2015, 2016), and is now working hard towards getting the 2018 championship. Once again, congrats to Aaron!