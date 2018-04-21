Cricket Update from the BNCA

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 17, 2018– Greetings from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

There were some great matches played over the weekend in the Sir Barry Bowen Harrison Parks Cricket Competition 2018.

In Rancho Dolores, Police Cricket Club went up against Western Eagles, where Keenan Flowers put up 97 runs for Police Cricket Team. Police was able to put up a total score of 239. It was too big a score for the Eagles to conquer; even with Dirk Sutherland’s 51 runs, the Eagles only made 129 runs.

The other interesting match-up was in Lemonal, where Summer Fever went up against Easy Does It. Easy Does It took to bat and made 140 runs with the help of Glenford “Bling” Banner, who made 50 runs. Summer Fever was only able to come up with 103 runs, with 25 of those going to Jermaine Baizar.

The following are the results of games played on Saturday, April 14:

Police Cricket Team won over Western Eagles with a score of 239 to 129. For Police, Keenan Flowers top scored with 97 runs, and Herbert Banner took 5 wickets. For Western Eagles, Dirk Sutherland top scored with 51 runs, and Norman Pook took 4 wickets.

Easy Does It won over Summer Fever with a score of 140 to 103 runs. For Easy Does It, Glenford “Bling” Banner top scored with 50 runs, and Kenroy Reynolds took 4 wickets. For Summer Fever, Jermaine Baizer top scored with 25 runs, and George Hinds took 4 wickets.

Rural Mix won over Big Deal with a score of 253 to 69 runs. For Rural Mix, Dudley Hendy top scored with 54 runs, and Keagan Tillett took 3 wickets. For Big Deal, Malik Sutherland top scored with 26 runs, and Brian Casasola took 3 wickets.

Wicked 11 won over Sunrise with a score of 145 to 142, with 7 spare wickets. For Wicked 11, Travis Robinson top scored with 40 runs, and Dwayne Hendy took 3 wickets. For Sunrise, Gareth Joseph top scored with 29 runs, and Edison Parks took 2 wickets.

Excellence won over Old Youth with a score of 301 to 167. (No stats available yet.)

The following is the result of the game played on Sunday, April 15:

Berlan won over Suga Boys with a score of 145 to 143, with five spare wickets. For Berlan, Lamount Russell top scored with 36 runs, and Satish & Diwyesh took three wickets each. For Suga Boys, Jamie Wade top scored with 75 runs, and Clifford Tillett took two wickets.

There will be a break in the regular competition this weekend (April 21 & 22), as the BNCA will host an Over-50 20/20 and an All Star 20/20, followed by awards ceremony for the winners of the 2017 Sir Barry Bowen Harrison Parks Cricket Competition, on Saturday, April 21.

Trophies are being sponsored by Bowen & Bowen Ltd. This will be followed with a dance in the night at the Bermudian Landing Basketball Court, music by DJ Barber. Come on out for a fun filled event!! And, of course, there will be ice-cold Belikin beer on sale, and lots of good home-cooked country food!