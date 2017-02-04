CSSSA high school football semifinals end Friday for females, and Saturday for males at MCC

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 2, 2017–The best-of-two games semifinal series is half-way completed for both females and males in the Central Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) 2016-2017 football competition being played at the MCC Grounds. The female semifinals started yesterday, Wednesday, and will end tomorrow, Friday; while the male semifinals started today, Thursday, and will be completed on Saturday.

Eight (8) male high school teams started this week with knockout quarterfinal games on Monday and Tuesday.

In the opener on Monday, January 30, it was SJC, 2-1, over E.P. Yorke with a goal each from Eric Rodriguez and Carlos Guerra, while Kevin Najera scored for E.P. Yorke. And in the nightcap, it was Wesley, 5-0, over Sadie Vernon Tech with 2 goals from Kermit Sutherland and 1 apiece from Godwin Neal, Bernard Bailey and Jaylyn Thomas.

On Tuesday, the opener saw ACC with a 1-0 win over Maude Williams High, on a goal by Darrell Flowers. And in the nightcap, Gwen Liz got the 3-2 win over Ladyville Tech. Shaking the net for Gwen Liz were Keyron Patnett, Shakeem Smith and Orlando Velasquez; while Kenroy Allen got both goals for Ladyville Tech.

SJC, Wesley, ACC and Gwen Liz males were therefore on to the male semifinals which began today.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the top 4 female teams began their best-of-two semifinal series. In the opener, SCA shut out Maude Williams High, 3-0, with a goal each from Jodi Pott, Jennifer Estrada and Gabriela Mendoza. And in the nightcap, Ladyville Tech won, 2-1, over Gwen Liz High. Lorraine Stephens and Mary Davis hit the target for Ladyville Tech, while Kevon Ricketts tallied for Gwen Liz. The same teams meet in game 2 of their semifinal series on Friday. The aggregate winners will then go on to the best-of-two games Finals next week Monday and Wednesday.

Today, the game 1 of the male semifinals was scheduled at the MCC Grounds. Reliable reports indicate that it was SJC, 2-0, over ACC; and Wesley and Gwen Liz played to a 1-1 draw. Their decisive game 2 of the semifinals take place on Saturday.

Semifinals showdown

It is shaping up to be an exciting semifinal finish in the males. SJC was the only undefeated team in Division 1, and already sports a 2-0 win over ACC in game 1 of the semifinals. There is much more intrigue in the other semifinal. Wesley was the only undefeated team in Division 2, while Gwen Liz’ only defeat was a 1-0 loss to Wesley. Their semifinal game 1 today ended deadlocked at 1-1. Something has to give in their semifinal game 2 on Saturday.

For the females tomorrow, undefeated SCA is expected to cruise past Maude Williams; while Ladyville Tech will have a 2-1 edge going into the decisive game 2 against Gwen Liz.

Semifinals game 2 schedule:

Fri. Feb. 3, 4:30 p.m. – (F) LTH vs GLH; (F) SCA vs MWH

Sat. Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m. – (M) WES vs GLH; (M) SJC vs ACC

The Finals game 1 for both females and males is on Monday; and game 2 for the CSSSA championships is on Wednesday.