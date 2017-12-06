CYDP Peace Cup reg. season ends; playoffs begin Saturday

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 4, 2017– The CYDP Peace Cup regular season came to an end with 3 games played at the MCC Grounds on Saturday, December 2. In the opener, Tut Bay FC bombed Kingspark Strikers, 6-0, with 3 goals from Carlos Lino and 1 each from Kadeem Myers, Lemar White and Devaughn “Beckham” Zuniga. In game 2, RG City Boys edged Ebony Lake, 5-4, with Keron Patnett netting all 5 goals for City Boys; while Ebony Lake got 2 goals from Kyle Humes and 1 each from Shawn Young and Kyle Young. And in game 3, it was Kelly Street, 4-2, over FC Elite. Delroy “Tin Man” Andrews struck twice for Kelly Street along with 1 apiece from Quincy Briceno and Steven “Breds” Baizar; while Walter Bermudez got both goals for FC Elite.

Playoff starts on Saturday, December 9, at the MCC Grounds with 4 games scheduled. The top 4 teams (See finals standings below) from each group advance to the best-of-two games quarterfinal playoffs.

First Leg and Second Leg Quarterfinals schedule:

Saturday, December 9, 1st Leg

9:00 a.m. – (1A vs 4B) Kelly Street FC vs Ebony Lake FC

11:00 a.m. – (3A vs 2B) Tut Bay FC vs Police Street FC

1:00 p.m. – (2A vs 3B) FC Elite vs RG City Boys

3:00 p.m. – (4A vs 1B) BDF Warriors vs Stars Academy

Saturday, December 16, 2nd Leg

9:00 a.m. – (4A vs 1B) BDF Warriors vs Stars Academy

11:00 a.m. – (2A vs 3B) FC Elite vs RG City Boys

1:00 p.m. – (3A vs 2B) Tut Bay FC vs Police Street FC

3:00 p.m. – (1A vs 4B) Kelly Street FC vs Ebony Lake FC