Subscribe to our Rss

CYDP Peace Cup reg. season ends; playoffs begin Saturday

Sports — 06 December 2017
CYDP Peace Cup reg. season ends; playoffs begin Saturday

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 4, 2017– The CYDP Peace Cup regular season came to an end with 3 games played at the MCC Grounds on Saturday, December 2.  In the opener, Tut Bay FC bombed Kingspark Strikers, 6-0, with 3 goals from Carlos Lino and 1 each from Kadeem Myers, Lemar White and Devaughn “Beckham” Zuniga.  In game 2, RG City Boys edged Ebony Lake, 5-4, with Keron Patnett netting all 5 goals for City Boys; while Ebony Lake got 2 goals from Kyle Humes and 1 each from Shawn Young and Kyle Young.  And in game 3, it was Kelly Street, 4-2, over FC Elite.   Delroy “Tin Man” Andrews struck twice for Kelly Street along with 1 apiece from Quincy Briceno and Steven “Breds” Baizar; while Walter Bermudez got both goals for FC Elite.

Playoff starts on Saturday, December 9, at the MCC Grounds with 4 games scheduled.  The top 4 teams (See finals standings below) from each group advance to the best-of-two games quarterfinal playoffs.

First Leg and Second Leg Quarterfinals schedule:

Saturday, December 9, 1st Leg
9:00 a.m. – (1A vs 4B) Kelly Street FC vs Ebony Lake FC
11:00 a.m. – (3A vs 2B) Tut Bay FC vs Police Street FC
1:00 p.m. – (2A vs 3B) FC Elite vs RG City Boys
3:00 p.m. – (4A vs 1B) BDF Warriors vs Stars Academy

Saturday, December 16, 2nd Leg
9:00 a.m. –   (4A vs 1B) BDF Warriors vs Stars Academy
11:00 a.m. – (2A vs 3B) FC Elite vs RG City Boys
1:00 p.m. – (3A vs 2B) Tut Bay FC vs Police Street FC
3:00 p.m. – (1A vs 4B) Kelly Street FC vs Ebony Lake FC

Related Articles

Verdes, 1-nil, over Bandits in game 1 of PLB Finals; game 2 “for all the marbles” on Saturday at Isidoro Beaton FFB elections decisive; Sergio Chuc – President, and Cruz Gamez – Vice President CYCLING – CPP Sunday Race results – December 3 Semifinals completed; the stage is set for PLB Finals game 1

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.