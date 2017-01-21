Dangriga sports stats

DANGRIGA, Wed. Jan. 18, 2017

Secondary school football

Tuesday

In secondary school football yesterday, Tuesday, in the Dangriga Zone, game 1 of the 5-game series between the females of Delille Academy and Ecumenical ended in a 1-1 draw. Orelle Gillett scored at the 19th minute of first half for Delille, while Veleene Tasher hit the equalizer for Ecumenical at the 19th minute of second half. In the males, Delille Academy won, 4 goals to 2, over ANRI. Wayne Ford scored 2, and Darney Garcia and Eaton Garcia got 1 apiece for Delille; while ANRI goals came from Sedeeke Zuniga and James Aranda. Tuesday’s games were hosted by Delille Academy.

Wednesday

Today, Wednesday’s games were hosted by ANRI, and the female game 2 of their 5-game series again resulted in a 1-1 tie between Ecumenical and Delille Academy. Latrese Pastor shook the net for Ecumenical at the 20th minute of first half, followed by Orelle Gillett for Delille Academy at the 15th minute of second half. (The females play 40 minutes, which is 20-20; and the boys play 60 minutes, which is 30-30.) In the male game that followed, Ecumenical won, 5-nil, over ANRI. Janard Castillo had a hat trick (3 goals), while Mark Samuels and Demeal Flores hit 1 apiece for Ecumenical.

Friday – Delille vs Ecumenical

Friday is the big rivalry match-up between two schools – Delille Academy males and females vs Ecumenical males and females. Ecumenical will host on Friday. The first game-game 3 of the female 5-game series starts at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by the big, males match-up, Delille vs Ecumenical at 3:30 p.m.

S.C. District Mayor’s Cup Tournament 2017

Dangriga Town Council would like to inform all Mayor’s Cup teams in the Stann Creek District that it’s time to get prepared for the Stann Creek District Mayor’s Cup Tournament 2017, which will kick off with a Grand Marathon next month, Valentine’s weekend. The regular competition will kick off in March, which will be the 9th March long weekend. 4 semi-pro players on a team; only 3 can be active on the field. For more information, team owners or captains can visit the Dangriga Town Council office during normal working hours.

PLB pre-season friendly

As the Premier League of Belize (PLB) is preparing to commence its 2017 Closing Tournament, starting the end of this month, Dangriga home team, Wagiya, under their new coach, Mr. Peter Jones, will be playing a pre-season friendly against Punta Gorda’s Freedom Fighters this Sunday, January 22, at the Carl Ramos Stadium, starting at 3:30 p.m. Entrance fee is only $5.00; kids 12 years and under enter for free.