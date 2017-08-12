Dangriga sports stats – Basketball in ‘Griga

DANGRIGA, Wed. Aug. 9, 2017–Dangriga Basketball Association (DBA) started their Under 21 Basketball Tournament last week Saturday at Ecumenical Basketball Auditorium with 2 games.

In game one, Harlem Shockers won over Foreshore Pelicans, 61 to 59. Top scorer for Harlem Shockers was Donnel Arzu with 15 pts and 13 rebounds, along with Dwayne Avila with 9 pts and 3 rebs. Top scorer for Foreshore Pelicans was Rackeem Lewis with 16 pts and 5 rebs, along with Deon Castillo with 11 pts and 9 rebs.

In game 2, New Site Raiders won over Hopkins Assassins, 88 to 70. New Site was led by Alrick Nicholas with 36 pts and 23 rebs, along with Kyron Molina with 10 pts. For Hopkins Assassins, Najib Casimiro had 18 pts and 5 rebs, along with Justine Ford with 12 pts.

The DBA, Under 21 Basketball Tournament continues this weekend at Ecumenical Basketball Auditorium:

Thursday, August 10

6:00 p.m. – Foreshore Pelicans vs Silk Grass

8:00 p.m. – Hopkins Assassins vs Ghans Stars

Friday, August 11

6:00 p.m. – Benguche Flames vs Silk Grass

8:00 p.m. – Harlem Shockers vs New Site Raiders

Saturday, August 12

6:00 p.m. – Harlem Shockers vs Silk Grass

Game 2 – Hopkins Assassins vs Benguche Flames

Game 3 – New Site Raiders vs Ghans Stars