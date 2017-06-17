David Arnold, 25, arraigned for the murder of Andrew “DJ Hard Rock” Bennett, 42

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 15, 2017–A Crimes Investigation Branch (CIB) vehicle pulled up at the Magistrate’s Court Regent Street side this morning and some remanded persons were taken out of the court’s holding cell and loaded into the pan of the CIB pickup.

One of the men protested when court reporters “opened fire” on him with their cameras, saying “I no get charge yet, so no tek mi picture!”

That same man was brought back to court to be arraigned in the afternoon session.

Police charged David Richard Arnold, 25, a construction worker of 7 Armadillo Street, for the murder of Andrew “DJ Hard Rock” Bennett, 42, who was killed execution-style on Wednesday, May 24, near his Central American Boulevard home.

Arnold and his attorney, Michelle Trapp-Zuniga, appeared before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser.

After reading the charge to Arnold, Magistrate Fraser asked him if he understood what she had just read.

Arnold indicated that he understood. Magistrate Fraser then explained to him that the charge of murder is an indictable offense and will be heard in the Supreme Court after a preliminary inquiry is held at the Magistrate’s Court.

Arnold was remanded into custody until his next court appearance date on Wednesday, August 9.

DJ Hard Rock was an icon in the local music community and a role model for young, upcoming DJs. The popular DJ Hard Rock’s home was a sanctuary for many young men from his neighborhood and his death left a void that will not be easily filled.

There will be no more big-screen shows of major international sporting events such as the NBA finals or world class boxing matches at his home.

In the meantime, Arnold has joined the over 250 men who are on remand for murder at the Belize Central Prison, awaiting their day in court.