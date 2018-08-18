Eugene Henderson, 23, succumbs to gunshot head wound

ROARING CREEK, Cayo District, Mon. Aug. 13, 2018– Eugene Alexander Henderson, 23, of Burrell Boom, Belize District, passed away after fighting for his life for 63 days in the Intensive Care Unit at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he was shot in his head in his relative’s house in Roaring Creek on the night of Saturday, June 9.

Doctors who treated him gave him a 50/50 chance of survival. It was a miracle that he had survived, and his family was hopeful that he would have recovered.

Information to us is that the gunman was able to enter the house to shoot Henderson because the door of the home was ajar.

Police said that the motive for the shooting of Henderson is unknown.

On Saturday, June 9, Henderson and his family went to Roaring Creek to grieve with his cousin, Natalie Arnold, and to attend a memorial service in memory of his cousin, Oswald Arnold, 21, of Roaring Creek, who had been missing for 26 days and was believed to be dead after he went to swim in the river and failed to return.

The memorial service was to have been held on Sunday, June 10, at Arnold’s house in Roaring Creek and Henderson and other family members were staying at the house that night.

However, at about 10:30 that Saturday night, a gunman crept up from the back of the house, entered the house and fired a shotgun blast, hitting Henderson, who was asleep on the sofa. He was shot in his head, then the shooter escaped.

Natalie Arnold said that she was upstairs her house finishing preparations for the memorial and was cleaning up when she heard the shotgun blast. She immediately ran downstairs to see what had happened, and that was when she saw Henderson bleeding on the chair.

She said that there were many family members in the house at the time, including children.

Henderson’s father, who was in the house at the time, rushed Henderson to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was given initial treatment. Henderson was then rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit, where he fought for his life since June 9, but things took a turn for the worse and he died on Saturday night, August 11.

His family does not know why he was shot, because he is from Burrell Boom, they say, and does not know anyone from Roaring Creek, and has no enemies in the village. Arnold said that Henderson only went to the village to attend the memorial and to be with the family.

During the weekly police brief held today at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ACP Myvette, Head of National Crimes Investigation, said that Randolph Welcome, 21, of Roaring Creek, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting Henderson, and he had received bail, but he has been re-arrested and charged with murder for Henderson’s death, and returned to prison.