Female football referee beaten over red card

COROZAL DISTRICT, Mon. Aug. 13, 2018– Outcries of rage were posted on social media after pictures of Yuri Daniels, 31, with injuries to her face, surfaced on Facebook.

According to several posts, Daniels was the referee for a football match between the villages of Concepcíon and San Antonio, and she was punched in the face after she gave a San Antonio player a red card.

According to an official police report, Daniels, who is a cook of San Andreas Village was refereeing a match at 5:30 p.m. when she issued a red card to a player, age unknown, for his violent behavior towards other players.

The player then proceeded to punch Daniels in the mouth.

Daniels then passed out for about ten minutes. She then was given a medical form and a doctor certified her injuries as wounding.

Police are currently investigating the matter.