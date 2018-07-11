Firms Basketball League Week 3 games move to Swift Hall

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 9, 2018– After two weeks of Firms Basketball League (FBL) action at the Belize Civic Center, Week 3 games scheduled last week for Thursday, Friday and Sunday were all put on hold. And on Saturday, July 7, a revised tournament schedule was released, with the games going forward, starting with Week 3, being played at Swift Hall, where last year’s Interoffice basketball games were also played.

We suspected that high rental costs at the Civic may have prompted the move to Swift Hall; but a league spokesperson today offered the following explanation:

“The management at Civic ensured that costs were as manageable as possible for the league. However, Swift Hall presented an opportunity to fully control the entire operation (from door, concession, security, etc.), which was more attractive to the management team.”

Here is the REVISED Week 3 schedule, all games at SWIFT HALL, with the “home” teams listed first:

Thursday, July 12

7:00 p.m. – Police vs DigiNet

9:00 p.m. – Dragons vs Belize Bank Bulldogs

Friday, July 13

7:00 p.m. – Belikin vs Tuff E Nuff

9:00 p.m. – Armed Forces vs Gladiators

Saturday, July 14

2:00 p.m. – Infotel International vs BWS Pressure

4:00 p.m. – Dragons vs Police

6:00 p.m. – Belikin vs Belize Bank Bulldogs