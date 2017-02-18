Give the saint what is due

Dear Editor,

In the Bible – MATTHEW 5:23-24 says, “If you bring your gift to the altar, and remember you have something against your brother, leave your gift at the altar and go and reconcile with your brother; then come back and offer your gift to God.” I would also like to quote from JOHN 8:7, “Let him or her who is without sin cast the first stone.”

For over 46 years Evan X Hyde has been feared by many religious, elite, affluent, politicians in the country of Belize. Evan X Hyde is the Grassroots Godfather who truly takes his role of Godfather seriously and has adopted many grassroots people as his protégé, so why is he feared? Is it because of his powerful writing skills that can demonstrate that the pen is mightier than the sword? Evan X, our Grassroots Godfather, does not walk around like some Belizean Pharisees who praise themselves boasting, “I did this or I did that.”

Evan X Hyde was the first Belizean who established a newspaper in Prisoner Creek, Lake Independence, Gungulung. Amandala was the first business in this back-a -bush area when there were “tiga bushes”, mangroves, crawnas, tubas, bass snooks in the creeks and whistling ducks and “miscobee” ducks flying over the area. Our Grassroots Godfather was not afraid to rock the boat; in fact, he turned over the boat and lobbied for 18-year-olds to vote. He taught Belizeans to be black and proud and to reflect and learn more about their African ancestors.

I join our great Belizean artist, Pen Cayetano, his family and other true Belizeans in giving recognition and a well-deserved tribute to such a great Belizean icon, Evan X Hyde, our Grassroots Godfather. I also join Pen in proclaiming in singing the Anthem to Evan X Hyde.

God bless Evan X (to the tune of God Save the Queen) God save Evan X Hyde, long live Evan X Hyde. God save Evan X. Send him victorious long life and glorious, long to live and reign, over Kremandala.

Imagine my reflection:

When those religious people and others hear this song – anthem, God is a God of love, and the same God who bless us also bless Evan X Hyde so, that could mean that when some of us are down below where hate, anger and unforgiveness rule, Evan X Hyde would be in heaven celebrating with the saints and angels giving glory to God? All I can say in the spirit of religious forgiveness, God forgive all those people. God bless them and God bless Evan X Hyde, our Grassroots Godfather more! Power to the people!

Usted Padrina siempre!