Guatemalan man found murdered on Coastal Road

COASTAL ROAD, Stann Creek District, Mon. May 15, 2017–At about 12:30 this afternoon, a man was found dead on the Coastal Road, near White Bridge. Police have identified the man as Samuel Caal, a 39-year-old Guatemalan resident of Hope Creek.

Caal had a gunshot wound in the back of the head. He was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said that when they went to the scene, they found a gold-colored Ford Explorer, which had overturned, with four wheels in the air. Caal was found on the ground, beside the vehicle.

Police believe that Caal was trying to escape from his killer, who shot him through the back glass of the vehicle. The fatally wounded man then lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and he was hurled out of it.

The motive for the murder is so far unknown, and police do not have any suspects.