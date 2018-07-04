Three Guatemalan prisoners escape from prison

HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Mon. July 2, 2018– Police are investigating the breakout of three Guatemalan prisoners from the Belize Central Prison in Hattieville that occurred sometime between 1:00 and 3:00 yesterday morning.

The three escapees — Roni Lopez, 31; Abraham Depaz, 23; and Encarnacion Depaz, 41 — were all charged with illegal entry and firearm possession offences by Cayo police.

Police said that at about 1:00 this morning, all prisoners were accounted for during the routine check at the prison.

Sometime after the check, however, the three prisoners pried open the louvers of a window and were able to sneak out of the building in which they were housed.

When the second inspection was carried out at 3:00 a.m., prison guards noticed that the three Guatemalans were not present and an immediate search was carried out.

The prisoner escape alert was then made, and the Prison Quick Reaction Team, along with police, began efforts to recapture the three men.

Police said that an internal investigation was also launched and statements were recorded from the officers who were on duty when the escape occurred.

Police stressed that the escapees must be recaptured before they cross into Guatemala, since there is no treaty for the return of Guatemalan prisoners.

-police blotter-