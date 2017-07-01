Hammon Lemoth, 23, barber, survives gun attack

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 29, 2017–Hammon Lemoth, 23, a barber who was shot twice in the head on Central American Boulevard in Belize City over a month ago, is still alive today. After being shot, he was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in a critical condition. Doctors at the time described his prognosis as grim.

Miraculously, he survived. However, information to Amandala is that he is unable to walk, talk, or move his body. Despite his slow road to recovery, we have been reliably informed that the KHMH is seeking to discharge him within the next few days.

His family has not provided our newspaper with a comment on this decision taken by the hospital, but we understand that it is not being taken lightly. We understand that efforts are underway to clear his medical expenses in Belize, and to seek further medical attention for him abroad.

At around 9 o’clock on the night of May 23, Lemoth was in LD’s barbershop, trimming a patron, when an armed assailant entered the premises and shot him. Police reports are that a month prior to the shooting, a man had entered that same premises with a message. He instructed the barbers not to provide their services to a man who was affiliated to a certain gang.

The man who made those threats was detained as a primary suspect following that shooting. A police source told Amandala that the suspect confessed to making the threats, but denied any involvement in the shooting.

We are told he was released from police custody without any charges being brought against him. To date, no one has been arrested for the crime, which police say was committed against an innocent man.