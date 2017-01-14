Subscribe to our Rss

Hispanic man murdered on the seaside by the garbage dump

Headline — 14 January 2017 — by Albert J. Ciego
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 12, 2017–A man of Hispanic descent was found “chopped up” by the seaside behind the garbage dump at about Mile 3 on the George Price Highway.

According to an initial police report, the man was found dead with wounds to his head and body at about 5:30 this evening. An investigation has begun, but so far, nothing much is known about the victim except that he usually went to the area to fish.

Those who saw him said that he had defensive wounds on his hands, which indicate that he was probably defending himself from his attacker.

