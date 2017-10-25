Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood puts career on line

He aligned himself with the media, saying that the police media unit had been muzzled

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 23, 2017–In early August, Inspector Fitzroy Yearwood, who has worked for several years as a press officer for the Police Department’s Media Unit, was abruptly transferred from the unit and sent to a desk job at Precinct 3.

Yearwood’s transfer came swiftly after he dispatched a report to the media which said that Transport Minister Edmund Castro’s sons were involved in an altercation on San Pedro, and were wanted by the police in connection with that incident. Yearwood had reported to the media what was reported to him by the officers in San Pedro.

The police brass, in the beginning, refuted Yearwood’s report, but shortly after, one of Castro’s sons was arrested and charged – an indication that the department was bowing to public indignation at the patently untrue resulting Police Department report.

This morning, Yearwood called the Wake Up Belize (WUB) and Rise and Shine morning shows, prefacing his remarks saying, “There was a real decay between the media and the police public relations office. I gave everything I had in me, abandoning my family for that office and the people of Belize.”

Yearwood explained that he was going through a difficult time in his life because one of his sisters-in-law was suffering from cancer, and she was just buried this past Saturday.