International Festival of Culture will hold regional writers’ conference on May 6

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 24, 2017–The Community of Artists for Cultural and Historical Endeavors are celebrating their seventh International Festival of Culture with a regional writers’ conference that will be held at the Mount Carmel High School, Benque Viejo Del Carmen, on May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The writers’ conference will feature writers and poets from Belize, Mexico and Guatemala, said David Ruiz, one of the organizers, who will deliver the welcoming remarks and will introduce the visiting writers and poets.

Writers will speak on and explore the theme of the conference: “The Writer as Inspiration for National Unity, Self-Confidence, and Pride.”

The keynote address will be delivered by Belizean Dr. Herman Byrd, and there will be an English presentation in the morning session and a Spanish presentation in the afternoon session.

An additional feature of the conference will be a folkloric presentation that will be done by Orquidea Negra Dance Company (Belize) and Oro Verde (Honduras).

Following the lunch break at 1:30 p.m. there will be an address in Spanish by the Honduran poet, Julio César Pineda.

This will be followed by the Spanish presentation, which begins at 2:00 p.m.

Amandala will update readers on the conference as soon as more information becomes available from the planners.