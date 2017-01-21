Jamal Mahler, 15, murdered on Iguana Street Extension

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 18, 2017–Last night at around 8:30 p.m., the life of another city youth was cut short by gun violence.

Jamal Jaheem Mahler, 15, of Fabers Road, was murdered on Iguana Street Extension, in the south-side of Belize City.

Police reported that Jamal and his two friends were on Iguana Street Extension when an unknown gunman approached and fired at them before escaping from the area. Mahler was hit in the face, chest, back and legs, but his friends escaped unhurt.

Mahler was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police who scoured the crime scene found a 9mm pistol in a nearby drain, believed to be the murder weapon. This gun was submitted to the lab for matching and investigation. Police say that they have a man in custody and are seeking two more men.

During a press brief held today at the Queen Street Police Station this morning, Rafael Martinez, Police Press Officer, said that it is unknown if Mahler was affiliated with any street gang because their records do not reveal such an affiliation. The motive for his murder is unknown, they say.