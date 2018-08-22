Jermaine “Horse” Garnett, 33, charged with murder, released on $40,000 bail

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 20, 2018– Jermaine Garnett, 33, aka “Horse”, one of three men charged with the murder of Raheem Requeña, 19, was released on a bail of $40,000 that was offered to him by Justice Herbert Lord on Friday, August 17.

The bail was granted on the condition that Garnett is not to be seen on the streets between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. on each day until the matter is disposed of.

Garnett also has to report to Mahogany Street Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the case has concluded.

Another condition of his bail is that he must appear in the Supreme Court on each and every adjourned date.

In addition to that, he is not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses. Garnett was represented by attorney Anthony Sylvestre. The Crown, represented by Crown Counsel Sheringe Rodriguez, did not oppose bail.

Requeña, a high school student, was gunned down in December 2012. He was riding his bicycle on Kut Avenue and was on his way to his grandmother’s house when he was ambushed and shot 8 times.

Two other persons, Kenneth Barrow and Cassian Gentle, aka Cassian Bennett, are charged with his murder. Barrow was released on bail two weeks ago and now only Gentle/Bennett is still in custody.