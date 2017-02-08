BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 6, 2017–An absolutely stunning Punta Gorda woman with freckled face and natural curly hair named Joyjah Estrada has made Belize very proud.

She made it to the cover of the United Kingdom’s bi-annual Love magazine from among 111,000 other competitors who squared off in a social media challenge.

Her photo was taken by Kendall Jenner, who is one of the personalities on the reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The twenty-two-year old, who studied at the University of Belize and previously at the Toledo Community College, posted to Facebook on Sunday, “This entire experience has been more than amazing from the day I posted my application for #loveme17 to now. I’ve been blessed with so many amazing hearts across the globe supporting me and my big dreams; my Belizean family was especially a huge part of this journey.”

Her post continued, “…I cried happy tears every day before I even knew I was one of the top 20 finalists be photographed by Kendall. I already felt like a winner. Every single day I had the sweetest posts, heartfelt prayers & direct messages in my inbox from people I barely even know, but they followed my journey and genuinely loved/believed in me. I could tell they wanted me to win! Little did they know I already felt like a winner.”

Joyjah’s image was one of the top 8 covers selected by Love magazine from among 25 finalists.