Juan Caducio, real estate agent, 73, drowns while fishing

PLACENCIA, Stann Creek District, Tues. May 15, 2018– Juan Cordero Caducio, 73, a real estate agent, went fishing alone in his boat Sunday morning. but failed to return home that evening.

This made his friends and family members begin to worry, and they reported him missing to the police.

On Monday, the police along with a search party went out to look for Caducio, and at about 10:00 that Monday morning, his lifeless body was found floating in the sea not far from Harvest Caye.

We were informed that his boat was found nearby. The body was recovered from the sea, and taken to the Southern Regional Hospital, where it was deposited and will shortly undergo an autopsy.

The police have said that no signs of violence were seen on the body and that foul play has been ruled out. Police believe that he fell out of his boat and drowned.

Information to us is that Caducio had been living in Placencia for the past 20 years, and had many friends.

