New Justice of the Court of Appeal sworn in

BELMOPAN, Mon. Mar. 5, 2018– Justice Lennox Kirkwood Campbell was today sworn in as a new Justice of the Belize Court of Appeal by the Governor General H.E. Sir Colville Young, at the Belize House in the City of Belmopan.

Justice Campbell is a retired Supreme Court Judge with a long and distinguished legal career. His legal service includes criminal practice (1975-1983), Resident Magistrate in the Parishes of Portland and St. Andrew in Jamaica; Judge of Family Court and Traffic Court; Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Crown Counsel and Assistant Crown Counsel.

His civil practice (1986-1998) includes Acting Deputy Solicitor General of Jamaica, Senior Assistant Attorney General, and Director of Litigation Division (Attorney General’s Chambers).

Justice Campbell has served as Legal Advisor on various matters to the Government of Jamaica, served as a member of legislative committees, and has received professional and national honours, including appointment to the Queen’s Counsel in 1999 and was awarded the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) in 2016.

Justice Campbell is 72 years old and is a Jamaican national. He joins Justices of Appeal Manuel Sosa, the President of the Court of Appeal and Appeal Justices Minet Hafiz-Betram, Samuel Awich, and Murrio Ducille on the Court of Appeal.

