Kidnapped 9-month-old baby found

BELLA VISTA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Aug. 25, 2016–A mother was at home in bed with her 9-month-old baby when two men went into her house in Bella Vista, in the Stann Creek District, at about 1:00 this morning, pointed a gun at her and demanded $50,000.

She did not have that kind of money to give them, and so, at gunpoint, the men took away her baby and drove away in a grey SUV.

At about mightnight tonight, however, we recieved news through Facebook that the baby, Aiden Matus, was found, incredibly, in a cemetery in Belize City, unharmed, by PC Martinez and a Corporal.

Jasmin Alert had been activated and a countrywide alert had been put in place to find the baby, Aiden Matus, who is of Hispanic descent.