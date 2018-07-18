Long re-registration lines in Buena Vista trigger police presence

BUENA VISTA, Toledo District, Mon. July 16, 2018– A number of stories about various incidents are being spawned on a daily basis since the re-registration exercise began at the start of the month.

In Buena Vista village, which lies in the Toledo East constituency, there have been daily long lines that on two occasions, because of the length of the lines, led to police being called in to monitor the situation and keep the peace.

The chairman of Buena Vista requested the presence of the police for safety reasons, beginning last Wednesday, a reliable source confirmed to us.

“That line is filled with about 100 persons from around 7:00 a.m. on a daily basis,” our source said.

Our source added, “The re-registration in Bella Vista begins at 9:00 a.m. and it closes at 9:00 p.m. That is the scheduled time that the Elections and Boundaries Department gives to Bella Vista Village.”

We asked our source to give an estimate of the number of persons who have been registered since the re-registration exercise began.

“Between 700 to 800, have been registered; remember, this polling area covers Bladen and San Pablo villages, and the police were brought in because from time to time, things could get contentious with people bickering and bickering.

“There are only four registration officers here, and they can only do an average of 25 to 30 persons per day,” our source pointed out, adding that “every day you have 150 to 200 persons passing through that gate wanting to get registered.”