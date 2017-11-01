Melissa Andrews, 32, dies in road traffic accident

Mile 11, SOUTHERN HIGHWAY, Stann Creek District, Sun. Oct. 29, 2017–A couple living in Sittee, Stann Creek District, were in a devastating road traffic collision at about 10:00 yesterday morning on the Southern Highway.

Melissa Dorothy Murillo Andrews, 32, a domestic, suffered massive head and body injuries and died, while her husband, Allen Andrews, 35, a construction worker of Sittee village, also suffered head and body injuries. However, he is now recovering at the Southern Regional Hospital.

Police say that Melissa Andrews was driving a motorcycle from Silk Grass to Sittee, and somewhere between Miles 11 and 12 she lost control of the bike and ran into a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision hurled Melissa and her husband, who was riding pillion, off the bike, and they both suffered massive injuries when their bodies hit the pavement.

Police investigations into the deadly collision continue.