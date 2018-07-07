Michelle Cox Hoare new KHMH CEO

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 5, 2018– Michelle Cox Hoare, a veteran administrator of 33 years in the Belize Healthcare Service, is now the new Chief Executive Officer of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

She came with a Master’s Degree in Public Health, a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing Administration and served as the Director of Nursing Service at the KHMH, and the Program Officer for the United Nations Population Fund for Belize.

Hoare was introduced to the media yesterday as the new CEO during a brief ceremony.

During the ceremony, Hoare said that she was aware of and is intimate with the day-to-day operations of the flagship hospital, and has been a part of the system for 33 years.

Hoare came into the Ministry of Health as a registered nurse and became the nurses manager.

As the new CEO, she is now responsible for the running of the entire hospital, which includes the medical service, the nurses and allied services, infrastructure, finances and other areas.

However, due to her involvement in many areas, including Infection Control Officer and other patient care systems, she has a good knowledge of quality control and quality assurance.

As quality assurance coordinator, she was responsible for the identification and improvement of weak areas.

Hoare said that she will look at things objectively, and plans to develop ways and means to get things done.

Hoare said that portions of the hospital is under construction and is therefore offering restricted service, but it will be fully operational to maximum capacity within 5 to 6 weeks’ time.