Mothering a space to the next level: Margaret Reynolds and Spoken Word 501

For the past five years poet Margaret Reynolds has created a safe space of freedom for poets of all origins to share their poetry and the light of their voices and as she says “release it as it flows”. Margaret, with this simple and genius formula, has with the help of fellow poet Kyraan Gabourel, himself a sustaining force of this poetry night, and the contributions of over thirty poets, generated a space ripe with creative fire and the meaningful exchange of ideas. Through her respect for the word, the human imagination and her fellow artists, Margaret has mothered us poets into a family of creative sharing and listening and now publication.

This Friday, 29th June at 7 p.m. at the Image Factory on North Front Street, Spoken Word 501 celebrates its fifth year anniversary and proudly launches its first anthology of poems by twenty poets — To The Writers of the World. It is a moment of joy and deep commitment to the word, a dream fulfilled. It is the fruit of Margaret Reynolds’ simple and enduring vision: “Release it as it flows.”

Join us in this celebration. Congratulations, Spoken Word 501! Big up, Margaret Reynolds, mother of light!

Wednesday 27th June 2018 9:38 p.m.

Belize City, Belize

Sean Taegar