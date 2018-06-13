Murder acquittal of Calaney Flowers, 31, has been appealed, but she is out of the jurisdiction

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 11, 2018– In a trial by judge, sitting alone without jury, Calaney Flowers, 31, was acquitted of the murder of her baby’s father and ex-boyfriend, Lyndon Morrison, in March 2017. Morrison died when he was hit from behind as he and his girlfriend were traveling on his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on Freetown Road in Belize City one night in August 2012.

Flowers was the person driving the car that hit Morrison and his girlfriend, Sochyl Sosa, who survived the impact of the hit, but suffered a miscarriage as a result.

The Flowers acquittal verdict was one of the last decisions Supreme Court Justice John “Troadio” Gonzalez made before he demitted office.

The state, however, has filed an appeal against Flowers’ acquittal and the matter came up today, Monday, at the Court of Appeal.

Flowers, however, since her acquittal, has been in the United States, so when her case was called up today, she was a no-show.

It should be stressed that Flowers is not a fugitive from justice. She was acquitted in a trial, but since the state has appealed her acquittal, her absence from the jurisdiction has presented the court with a problem, because it is not known when she will return to the country.

On the other hand, our newspaper has received credible reports that Flowers may have violated the condition of her visiting visa to the United States and was picked up from her brother’s residence by agents of the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Chicago.