Three murders – 1 in Hopkins, 2 in Belmopan

2 quarrels led to the stabbing and chopping deaths of 2 men; the 3rd victim was ambushed with a knife

HOPKINS AND BELMOPAN, Mon. Aug. 13, 2018– Three murders occurred on Saturday, August 11, in two different localities.

First, a misunderstanding between coworkers led to the death of construction worker Marcus Sanchez, 28, a resident of Hope Creek, Stann Creek District, early Saturday morning, August 11. When the Dangriga police found Sanchez, he had a large open wound on the head and a chop wound on the left side of the neck.

Sanchez and his assailant were working on a construction site just outside Hopkins, and the two men also lived at a campsite not too far away. According to police, the two men had a dispute, but the nature of that dispute is currently unknown. ACP Joseph Myvette also mentioned that the men were consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

Police are currently looking for a named suspect who is also from Hope Creek. They said that police have found a number of weapons that may have been used to kill Sanchez, but they first need to examine the weapons to confirm their theory.

Sanchez leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter and a common-law wife.

Then, Ronnie Blades, 32, a laborer of Cotton Tree, Cayo District, died on Rose Apple Street in Belmopan at about 7:30 Saturday night after he was stabbed once in the neck by a man known to him.

During the weekly police press brief held today at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ACP Joseph Myvette said that Ronnie Blades and two of his friends were traveling in a vehicle in Belmopan when on their arrival on Rose Apple Street, a man known to him shouted his name, causing the driver of the vehicle to stop. Blades came out of the vehicle, and began to talk with the man. There was then a disagreement, and the man stabbed him and ran away.

Blades was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital, but died shortly after. Police said that the nature of the dispute which led to the stabbing is not yet known. They are now seeking Blades’ murderer. Ronnie Blades is also known as Ronnie Daly.

Then, a little before midnight that same Saturday in Belmopan, police visited the Western Regional Hospital on Saturday, August 11, and found Franklin Tut, 19, a resident of the Maya Mopan area, suffering from a stab wound which later led to his death.

According to Assistant Police Commissioner, Joseph Myvette, Tut was on his way to a bar around 11:30 p.m. in the San Martin area of Belmopan when he was followed by another man. Before Tut could enter the bar, his attacker stabbed him once in the side of the neck.

Police are currently seeking a person, whose name they’ve ascertained, who is believed to have had a dispute with Tut. There are unconfirmed reports that the dispute was over a bicycle.